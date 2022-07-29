Arkansas officials OK signatures for marijuana initiative

Ask the Doctor
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas is moving closer to appearing on the state’s ballot in the fall.

The secretary of state’s office on Friday said supporters of the marijuana initiative had reached the 89,151 valid signatures from registered voters needed to qualify for the November ballot.

The proposal must still get approved by the state Board of Election Commissioners in order to appear on the ballot. The panel will review the measure on Wednesday.

Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016.

