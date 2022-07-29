Altercation reported between guards, inmates at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after some sort of incident between corrections officers and inmates.

Sheriff’s office officials say on Thursday, July 28, there was an altercation between corrections officers and inmates at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Facility in Minden. According to the sheriff’s office, guards had to take action on inmates that didn’t want to comply with directions.

Webster Parish officials say the head of the Louisiana Department of Corrections has been made aware of the situation. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation and reviewing surveillance video.

No one was injured in the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.