Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

5 teens arrested for reportedly stealing items from victim’s vehicle

Devoia Jackson, 18, (left) and Jin McQuinn, 19 (right)
Devoia Jackson, 18, (left) and Jin McQuinn, 19 (right)(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Five people in Texarkana have been arrested for reportedly stealing from a vehicle in the area.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says on July 28, officers arrested Jin McQuinn, 19, and Devoia Jackson, 18, as well as three juveniles. Police say they responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. that two people had got into a vehicle parked at a home to steal things. Officers were able to watch surveillance footage, which showed two people getting into the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The two people then ran over to a dark-colored 4-door sedan waiting to pick them up, and drove off.

Officers were able to spot the vehicle not long after, and interviewed the five people inside. Two of them were positively identified as the ones who had broken into the victim’s car. Officers also found items that were taken from the victim’s car. All five suspects are facing a charge of breaking or entering of a vehicle.

The situation remains under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 903-798-3154, or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Officials said Toshaye Pope, a high school football player, drowned during a team outing.
High school football player dies during team outing; family hires attorney for answers
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fouke mobile home destroyed in fire; injury reported

Latest News

A string of robberies in a Texarkana, Texas neighborhood may be connected.
TTPD:String of robberies might be connected
Two male teens shot at apartment complex in Cherokee Park.
2 teens shot in Cherokee Park neighborhood; 2 in custody
Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett, Tennessee was wanted in connection to the death of a...
Memphis homicide suspect taken into custody in Hope
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19