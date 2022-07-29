5 teens arrested for reportedly stealing items from victim’s vehicle

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Five people in Texarkana have been arrested for reportedly stealing from a vehicle in the area.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says on July 28, officers arrested Jin McQuinn, 19, and Devoia Jackson, 18, as well as three juveniles. Police say they responded to a 911 call around 3 a.m. that two people had got into a vehicle parked at a home to steal things. Officers were able to watch surveillance footage, which showed two people getting into the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The two people then ran over to a dark-colored 4-door sedan waiting to pick them up, and drove off.

Officers were able to spot the vehicle not long after, and interviewed the five people inside. Two of them were positively identified as the ones who had broken into the victim’s car. Officers also found items that were taken from the victim’s car. All five suspects are facing a charge of breaking or entering of a vehicle.

The situation remains under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 903-798-3154, or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

