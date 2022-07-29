3 people, 1 infant in serious condition after wreck on Hollywood Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of an accident at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

The incident occurred on Hollywood Avenue.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch page, eight units from SPD and the Shreveport Fire Department are on the scene.

SPD and SFD respond to wreck on Hollywood Avenue. (KSLA)

Officials say four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The infant was in the red vehicle. The person in the pickup truck was pinned inside the vehicle and crews had to cut the door off to get him out.

KSLA has a crew on the scene awaiting more information.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.