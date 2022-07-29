Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

3 people, 1 infant in serious condition after wreck on Hollywood Avenue

SPD and SFD respond to wreck on Hollywood Avenue.
SPD and SFD respond to wreck on Hollywood Avenue.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of an accident at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

The incident occurred on Hollywood Avenue.

According to the Caddo 911 dispatch page, eight units from SPD and the Shreveport Fire Department are on the scene.

SPD and SFD respond to wreck on Hollywood Avenue.
SPD and SFD respond to wreck on Hollywood Avenue.(KSLA)

Officials say four people, including an infant, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The infant was in the red vehicle. The person in the pickup truck was pinned inside the vehicle and crews had to cut the door off to get him out.

KSLA has a crew on the scene awaiting more information.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Officials said Toshaye Pope, a high school football player, drowned during a team outing.
High school football player dies during team outing; family hires attorney for answers
Man dead after shooting in Cass County

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Wildfire reportedly diverting traffic on I-20 in Harrison County
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Both eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed due to several boxes of roofing nails being scattered...
Scattered roofing nails on I-10 East near Exit 4 left multiple cars disabled