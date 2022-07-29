1 shot on Wilson Street in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - One person was shot in Texarkana Friday morning.

It happened in the 500 block of Wilson Street on July 29 around 11:15 a.m. Police there say they got a call about gunshots being heard in the area.

When they got there, officers found someone who had been shot.

One person was shot on Wilson Street in Texarkana, Texas on Friday, July 29, 2022. (KSLA)

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No information about the shooter is available at this time. Police are still trying to piece together what happened.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.