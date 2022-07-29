Ask the Doctor
1 shot on Wilson Street in Texarkana

One person was shot on Wilson Street in Texarkana, Texas on Friday, July 29, 2022.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - One person was shot in Texarkana Friday morning.

It happened in the 500 block of Wilson Street on July 29 around 11:15 a.m. Police there say they got a call about gunshots being heard in the area.

When they got there, officers found someone who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No information about the shooter is available at this time. Police are still trying to piece together what happened.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

