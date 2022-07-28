Ask the Doctor
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two armed masked suspects allegedly approached a victim who had just parked and then stole their vehicle.

On July 28 at 6:09 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch reporting a carjacking at 1322 Kings Highway. According to the victim, two black men wearing masks approached them as they parked, armed with two semi-auto pistols.

The suspects allegedly took the victim’s vehicle and drove off with it and a vehicle they previously had stolen according to the SPD.

The two vehicles involved are a white Suburban and a silver ‘08 Cadillac.

No arrests have yet to be made and the SPD is still looking for the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

