Shreveport organizations prepare for Sunday Funday Backpack Giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network is helping prepare kids for the start of school next month.

The group is teaming up with the Winnfield Funeral Home for its Sunday Funday Backpack Giveaway. To get ready for the event, the group went shopping for school supplies on Thursday, July 28.

There will be over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, and someone will also have the chance to win a $100 gift card!

“We figured we would all come together and help bring some hope to what seems like right now hopeless. There’s a lot of bad news that’s going on. So, if we can just bring some good news and some hope to some folks then that’s what we’re here doing,” said Keith Bryant, co-founder of SVN.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 at the Winnfield Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.