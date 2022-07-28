Shreveport National Night Out theme to be announced during kickoff party July 28

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The theme of this year’s National Night Out parties will be announced during a kickoff party Thursday, July 28 in Shreveport.

The choices were A Nite to Unite, Better Together, Rock the Block and Unity in the Community. Voting ended Wednesday evening.

Tune in this evening as KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers brings us live reports from the National Night Out kickoff party.

The announcement of the winner will come during the National Night Out kickoff party that the Police Department’s Community Oriented Policing Bureau (COPB) will host from 5-7 p.m. at A.B. Palmer Community Center, 547 E. 79th St.

There will be free food, drinks, live music, face painting, games and more.

And the public will be invited to come out and register to host a block party Oct. 4. Those who register will be put into a drawing for a chance to have their block party catered compliments of Silver Star Restaurant.

