Shreveport mayoral candidates to answer community questions at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport residents are encouraged to attend a mayoral forum taking place on Thursday, July 28.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions of the candidates running for mayor.

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the YMCA on Knight Street.

KSLA will have live footage of the forum on air and online.

