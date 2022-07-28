Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Shreveport mayoral candidates to answer community questions at forum

(Bill Koplitz / FEMA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport residents are encouraged to attend a mayoral forum taking place on Thursday, July 28.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions of the candidates running for mayor.

The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the YMCA on Knight Street.

KSLA will have live footage of the forum on air and online.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman tells deputies that her boyfriend shot her son.
Woman’s boyfriend allegedly shoots her son in Little River
Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Accused Russian spies Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison
Couple with Nacogdoches ties accused of using dead babies’ IDs, conspiring against U.S.

Latest News

Shreveport organizations prepare for Sunday Funday Backpack Giveaway
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fouke mobile home destroyed in fire; injury reported
Two men steal a second car on Kings Hwy
Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway
Affording rent is out of reach for many in Louisiana.
Affordable housing is out of reach for many in Louisiana