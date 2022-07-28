Shreveport mayoral candidates to answer community questions at forum
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport residents are encouraged to attend a mayoral forum taking place on Thursday, July 28.
Attendees will have the chance to ask questions of the candidates running for mayor.
The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the YMCA on Knight Street.
KSLA will have live footage of the forum on air and online.
