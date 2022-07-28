Shreveport man found guilty of child rapes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo District Court found a Shreveport man guilty of the sexual abuse of two juveniles on Wednesday, July 27.

The jury unanimously found Jeremy Walker, 36, guilty as charged of two counts of first-degree rape. Officials say that on or about Dec. 24, 2014, through Dec. 14, 2015, Walker had anal and oral sex with a seven-year-old child when he was at the babysitter.

The child told his aunt about the incident when he was 13-years-old. Investigations later began in late April of 2021. During his interview with the Gingerbread House, he said that he had also seen the babysitter’s son forced to perform oral sex on Walker. That child told his mother that Walker had oral and anal sex with him when he was 5-years-old.

Walker returns to court on Aug. 8. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

