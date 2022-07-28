Showers possible to end the week and start the weekend

(KSLA) - Rain is back in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. There will not be rain everywhere, but definitely in the vicinity around the ArkLaTex. temperatures will still be hot despite the rain.

This evening will be mostly dry. A couple showers have popped up this afternoon around Sabine and Natchitoches parish, but those will be winding down. There will still be lots of sunshine with a few clouds. Temperatures will be hot going from the 90s to the upper 80s after sunset.

Overnight, there will be plenty of passing clouds, but I do not expect any rain. So we will start your Friday on a dry note! Temperatures will still be very muggy as they struggle to cool down. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday I decided to bump the rain chances up to 30%. There is plenty of indication that there will be scattered showers and a few storms. It will still not rain everywhere, but I am confident there will be some rain around. I believe around Southwest Arkansas has the best shot to see those showers. It will still be a mostly sunny day until the afternoon when storms start popping up. Therefore, temperatures will still be hot and get up to the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday still looks likely to see some rain. I have kept the rain chance at 30%. So some areas will see a little bit, others not so much. Best chance to see some rain is Southwest Arkansas and possibly northeast Texas. The farther south and west you go, the less rain you will see. There will be a few more clouds around to hopefully provide some shade. With the rain chances going down, the temperature is trending up. Highs will now be in the mid to upper 90s. However the rain in the vicinity will cause the humidity to be higher.

By Sunday, things will be drying out again. I do have a 10% chance for a stray shower. There will still be more clouds around with some sunshine. So it will be pretty weather to end the weekend. Temperatures will be held in the mid to upper 90s, so it won’t be too hot!

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry and mostly sunny weather. Look for a few passing clouds at times, but otherwise you’ll need your sunglasses. Both days rain is quite unlikely. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Some locations will get close to 100 again.

Wednesday is also looking dry. There may be a quick and small shower that pops up. I don’t think it’s enough to warrant bringing an umbrella. Of course it’s several days out so this could change. Temperatures will still be in the upper 90s near 100.

In the tropics, thing are just how we like them: quiet! No chance of development is expected within the next five days. Saharan dust continues to dominate the Atlantic region. August is a month for quick developments though, so make sure you are prepared as we get closer to the peak of hurricane season.

Have a great rest of the week!

