Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

The incident occurred on Polk Street.

Officials say a fight led to the shooting, leaving one man in life-threatening condition. The victim is being taken to a hospital in Shreveport.

Police have confirmed one person is in custody for questioning.

