Intense heat with limited rain chances for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more near triple digit heat for the ArkLaTex with limited chances for rain. Heat Advisories are once again in effect today as we are again anticipating ‘feels-like’ temperatures over 105 degrees. Rain chances continue to look limited for the most part with the best chance of scattered showers and storms coming later Friday and Saturday as a front stalls to our north. Highs over the next week will continue to hover in the mid to upper 90s with triple digit heat possible early next week as well.

We are tracking yet another day of dangerous heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting to head out the door this morning temperatures are again on the warm and muggy with upper 70s and low 80s across the region. Expect more ample sunshine in the morning that will again push our temperatures into the upper 90s this afternoon with only a limited chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon. Please make sure you are drinking plenty of water today as we deal with more Heat Advisories for the ArkLaTex.

As we head into the weekend we are tracking a slight drop in temperatures and slight uptick in rain chances. This will be due to a front that will stalling just to the north of the region helping to spur scattered showers and storms, first Friday afternoon for the I-30 corridor, then again later Saturday for the northern half of the region. This will not be a washout and most will stay, but some locally heavy rain is possible. Temperatures over the weekend will still be toasty with highs in the upper 90s but should be able to stay under 100 thanks to the rain chances and additional cloud cover.

Looking ahead to next week we are not tracking much besides dry and hot weather ahead for the region. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s with more triple digits possible as we start the month of August. Sunny skies should dominate the first half of the week with no real rain chances until the latter part of next week.

In the meantime, get ready for some more toasty temperatures Thursday! Have a great day!

