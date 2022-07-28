Inflated prices make back-to-school shopping difficult for some

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With students back in the classroom in just a few weeks, it’s time to start shopping for school supplies. However, it’s important to keep in mind that it’s going to cost you more this year.

As inflation continues to rise, one-third, or 38 percent, of consumers say they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of items for the upcoming school year. This is according to an annual survey released this week by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics.

Total back-to-school spending is expected to match 2021′s record high of $37 billion. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items, approximately $15 more than last year.

This includes Cheryl Thomas and her family. Thomas says shopping for a long list of supplies is a struggle while continuing to make ends meet amid inflation.

“My husband is the ultimate optimist. I’m the one who worries and he says, ‘we’ll just figure it out.’ I try to work an extra 12-hour shift each pay period because it really helps my check, which I don’t really like doing, but it makes a big difference. It’s hard, it’s really hard,” she said.

Thomas and her husband, Jimmy, are raising their two granddaughters, Ella Grace, an incoming high school freshman, and Presley, who will be in middle school this year.

“It is frustrating and I’m trying to teach both girls to price shop,” said Thomas. “We don’t need the fancy binder because a couple months in it’s going to be all tore up. We end up needing to buy more school supplies before the school year is even over.”

With the high price of supplies, school clothing and other related items, Thomas says she’s shelling out more money now than in past years for the much-needed items. Back-to-school spending has increased dramatically since the onset of the pandemic, as families adjusted to changes from virtual and hybrid learning.

According to the National Retail Federation, compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average, and total spending is up $11 billion. Nonetheless, there are a few ways you can make sure you’re not breaking the bank for back those supplies.

“There’s a barcode app. Its called ‘Shop Savvy.’ You can scan the items that you’re looking for and it’ll teach you the cheapest places to find that, which I thought was really interesting. Then there’s some other apps that are out there to help you compare the prices of all the stores; Walmart, Target, Amazon,” said Jennifer Delcomyn, a financial advisor at Evans Financial in Shreveport.

Delcomyn says if you find that you’ve overspent to get all the items on your list, try not to put yourself in too much of a bind when it comes to those purchases.

“Try not to put it on your credit card. I think that’s the biggest thing that people think, that they have to spend it now. Try to just limit to just what you know that you can pay off the next month or maybe two months later. You don’t want to put yourself in too much of a bind,” she said.

If you didn’t get an early enough jump on back-to-school shopping this year, it’s okay. Delcomyn recommends putting aside a little money every month for school supplies that can go toward replenishing items throughout the year, or one big haul during the summer months.

For Thomas and her family, she says they’re going to take it one item at a time.

“The way I look at it is I get as much as we can do and let the teachers know if she runs out of whatever. She’ll tell me and we can get it.”

Thomas said she has no hope for the future of prices when it comes to inflation.

“There’s nothing optimistic about how things are right now,” said Thomas.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, 85 percent of families say they still have at least half of their shopping left. The top reasons why consumers have not checked items off their list are because they don’t know what is needed yet, and they’re waiting for the best deals.

