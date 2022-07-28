Hope, Hempstead County preparing for National Night Out

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Neighborhoods throughout Hope and Hempstead County are preparing for the 39th Annual National Night Out taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The night is meant to increase crime and drug awareness, generate support for local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood bonds between police and the community, and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back.

Residents are invited to have fun at the Hope Fairground pool, where there will be yummy food, other goodies and supportive community. The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.

This year’s night is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, the Hope Police Department and the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office.

