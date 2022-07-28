Ask the Doctor
Gregg County approves $5,000 budget transfer to fund autopsies

The funds are needed to cover the costs of this essential service, which aids the county and law enforcement in the area of discovery.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court passed an item at today’s meeting providing funding for a Justice of the Peace office to assist with the cost of ordering autopsies.

Around $5,000 was transferred. The funds are needed to cover the costs of this essential service, which aids the county and law enforcement in the area of discovery. Specifically, autopsies support finding out what caused a death and whether there were contributing factors or even foul play.

Since not every city has a forensic laboratory, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discuss the critical need for this service.

