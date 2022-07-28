Ask the Doctor
Goodwill, City of Shreveport team up to offer ‘Reality City’ experience for intern program

Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship to experience real-life simulated
Goodwill is hosting "Reality City" with the City of Shreveport
Goodwill is hosting "Reality City" with the City of Shreveport(Goodwill)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “Reality City “gives the youth an opportunity to experience a real-life simulated scenario of balancing career, family, and the pressures of everyday life.

On July 29, Goodwill of North Louisiana will host a hands-on “Reality City” experience for the youth of the Future Leaders of Shreveport Summer Internship program. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Riverview Hall, 600 Clyde Fant Parkway, Shreveport.

There will be several community leaders and corporate partners will be in attendance to help make the event possible, including Mayor Adrian Perkins. The Mayor will be onsite at 9:30 a.m. to interact with the youth. Additionally, Sheriff’s Safety Town will be onsite with their simulated impairment goggles to help the youth understand the effects of drunk driving.

Goodwill provides job training, job placement, outreach, and training opportunities to the public throughout the year. For more information on this or other Goodwill programs and services, please contact 318-868-4701.

