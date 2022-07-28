Ask the Doctor
Fouke moble home destroyed in fire; injury reported

By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FOUKE, Ark. (KSLA) - Firefighters remain on scene of a house fire in Fouke on the morning of July 28.

Crews on the scene say the call came in at 8:30 a.m. to a home on Alford Street.

One person was taken to a hospital for their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

