Beto: Abbott can have the division, the cultural war, hatred and fear

O’Rourke makes gubernatorial campaign stop in Texarkana, Texas
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, addresses a room full of supporters...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, addresses a room full of supporters during a campaign stop July 27, 2022, in Texarkana.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — “We had a great conversation today as to what we can do when we win this election as governor,” Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday.

The Democrat stopped in Texarkana that afternoon as part of his 49-day trip across Texas to bring his campaign to the state’s voters.

O’Rourke is set to hold more than 70 events in more than 65 counties. His campaign said they hope to travel more than 5,600 miles before the Drive for Texas is over.

O’Rourke is challenging incumbent Gov. Gregg Abbott.

Among the issues O’Rourke says are important to Texas are creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools and expanding health care.

“It is time that we have a governor that will bring us together around the important issues, the quality of our schools, the type of jobs our young people can look forward to and the ability to fill a prescription or see a therapist or go to a doctor. That is what I’m going to be focused on.

“Gregg Abbott can have the division, the cultural war, the hatred and the fear.”

O’Rourke also stopped in Clarksville on Wednesday before coming to Texarkana.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
Beto O’Rourke to visit Texarkana on July 27 during ‘Drive for Texas’

