ADH: Monkeypox infections on the rise in Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of people infected with monkeypox continues to grow in the United States and Arkansas.

The Department of Health reported Thursday the number of cases in the state now stands at 4. The ADH reported the state’s first confirmed case of monkeypox on July 5.

According to Thursday’s news release, there are now 3,486 cases in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed two pediatric cases.

“Currently the highest risk group for contracting monkeypox is men who have sex with men,” the ADH stated. “However, anyone can contract the illness.”

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, and a rash. Symptoms can appear 7-14 days after exposure with the rash appearing 1-3 days after the other symptoms start.

The ADH notes that effective treatments include antiviral drugs; however, most people who test positive do not require treatment.

Arkansas has been allocated a limited number of the monkeypox vaccine.

“Those who are eligible for the vaccine include people who have had close contact with a known or suspected case in the last 14 days or those who have had a high-risk encounter in a setting or event where monkeypox has been reported to be spreading,” the ADH said.

For more information, click here to visit the ADH website.

