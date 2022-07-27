Ask the Doctor
Woman’s boyfriend allegedly shoots her son in Little River

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A woman claims that her boyfriend shot her son; he was then found dead on the scene.

On July 26 at 10:30 p.m., the Little River County Sheriff’s Office received a dispatch to the 1300 block of Little River County Road 170. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by a woman who told deputies that her boyfriend, Walker Duermit, 65, allegedly shot her son, Joshua John Yaeger, 37.

Walker then exited the house and was placed under arrest. When deputies entered the house, they found Yaeger dead inside.

The sheriff’s office is currently still investigating.

