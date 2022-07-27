Ask the Doctor
Sunday Funday Backpack Giveaway hosted by Winnfield Funeral Home

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Winnfield Funeral Home is partnering with non-profits to giveaway over 1000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

The non-profit organization, Moms On A Mission and Winnfield Funeral Home is partnering to help serve the community in need with their backpack giveaway, Sunday Funday. Previously, Shreveport Volunteer Network had partnered with Winnfield to raise donations and secure over 1000 backpacks.

Sunday Funday Backpack Giveaway is happening on July 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winnfield Funeral home, 3701 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport.

Plenty of other fun activities will be available for the kids, including:

  • Enter to win: a $200 Nike gift card if the student makes straight A’s during the first nine weeks of school
  • Free pizza and drinks
  • Haircut/braid style certificates for kids
  • Fun activities
  • Games
  • Face painting
  • Prize giveaways
  • Music
  • Entertainment
  • Food and merchandise vendors

If you are interested in donating to this cause, contact Martha E. Tyler of Moms On A Mission at (318)319-3124 or Meredith Davis of Winnfield Funeral Home at (318)631-0203.

