Southern Hills park dedicated to James Flurry

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport park has been dedicated in honor of former councilman and longtime public servant James Flurry.

City leaders, family and friends gathered at Fire Station 17 on Tuesday, July 26 for the dedication.

The city dedicated the walking trail at Southern Hills Park in Flurry’s honor to pay homage to District E. This was the area he served while on the Shreveport City Council.

Flurry died back in March after a long-standing battle with cancer.

