Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Southern Hills park dedicated to James Flurry

Street is named in honor of the late James Flurry.
Street is named in honor of the late James Flurry.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport park has been dedicated in honor of former councilman and longtime public servant James Flurry.

City leaders, family and friends gathered at Fire Station 17 on Tuesday, July 26 for the dedication.

The city dedicated the walking trail at Southern Hills Park in Flurry’s honor to pay homage to District E. This was the area he served while on the Shreveport City Council.

Flurry died back in March after a long-standing battle with cancer.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle; witnesses say kids were inside
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

fred
Services set for Bishop Fred A. Caldwell, Sr.
Advance Awards & Gifts in Bossier City celebrated 25 years in business on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Longtime local business celebrates 25 years of serving Bossier community
SU GSU
CAFE | Miss Southern University Briana Hall & GSU Student Gov. Pres. Jaquel Brooks
caretia
CAFE | Caretia Washington - Temple of Greater Works water giveaway