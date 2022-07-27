Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Shreveport’s spay/neuter law draws reactions from officials, others

We’re Getting Answers about what this means for pet owners
A new law in Shreveport requires most pet dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered.
A new law in Shreveport requires most pet dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered.(Pexels.com)
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A day after Shreveport agreed to require the sterilization of most dogs and cats in the city, we’re Getting Answers about what this means for pet owners.

District 4 Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young sees Tuesday’s City Council vote as a good example of the two governmental bodies working together.

RELATED: Shreveport temporarily requires sterilization of all pet dogs, cats

The legislation “... got unanimous approval, of course, which means they respected our decision-making process,” the Shreveport resident said.

Caddo adopted its temporary spay/neuter requirement in December in an attempt to study what impact that would have on the parish’s euthanization rate.

Caddo’s legislation did not include Shreveport.

So the City Council was asked to join the Caddo Parish Commission in passing a temporary mandatory sterilization ordinance so the parish could study the effects within the city limits as well.

“We’re looking forward to using the law to bring down the animal population to a humane level,” Young said.

Currently, there’s an overpopulation of animals in Caddo, including Shreveport, he said.

“A lot of it comes from unwanted litters that are born to dogs that haven’t been spayed and neutered, but probably should have because their litters were unwanted,” Young said. “That means we get a lot of dumping of animals, which means more unwanted litters but also public safety problems.”

Tune in this evening to learn what a veterinarian and others have to say about the new spay/neuter law.

Below are some of your comments on Facebook. Feel free to join the conversation:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Woman tells deputies that her boyfriend shot her son.
Woman’s boyfriend allegedly shoots her son in Little River
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres FGBC releases funeral arrangements for Bishop Fred Caldwell

Latest News

Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle
Shreveport man arrested for child porn
Shreveport man arrested for child porn
"I was out there running today, everything feels good," said Jameis Winston. (AP Photo/Gerald...
Jameis Winston ‘feels stronger right now’ as Saints training camp opens
Winston did team drills for the Saints on Wednesday
Saints QB Jameis Winston participates in team drills for the first time since Halloween injury