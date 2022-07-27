Shreveport’s spay/neuter law draws reactions from officials, others

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A day after Shreveport agreed to require the sterilization of most dogs and cats in the city, we’re Getting Answers about what this means for pet owners.

District 4 Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young sees Tuesday’s City Council vote as a good example of the two governmental bodies working together.

The legislation “... got unanimous approval, of course, which means they respected our decision-making process,” the Shreveport resident said.

Caddo adopted its temporary spay/neuter requirement in December in an attempt to study what impact that would have on the parish’s euthanization rate.

Caddo’s legislation did not include Shreveport.

So the City Council was asked to join the Caddo Parish Commission in passing a temporary mandatory sterilization ordinance so the parish could study the effects within the city limits as well.

“We’re looking forward to using the law to bring down the animal population to a humane level,” Young said.

Currently, there’s an overpopulation of animals in Caddo, including Shreveport, he said.

“A lot of it comes from unwanted litters that are born to dogs that haven’t been spayed and neutered, but probably should have because their litters were unwanted,” Young said. “That means we get a lot of dumping of animals, which means more unwanted litters but also public safety problems.”

