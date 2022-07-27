Ask the Doctor
Shreveport law office hosting backpack giveaway

(KNOE)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A law office in Shreveport is helping parents and students get ready for the new school year.

On Friday, July 29, Rice & Kendig Injury Lawyers is hosting a backpack giveaway at their office, located at 1030 Kings Hwy. The giveaway will be held from 4 to 5 p.m.

The giveaway is completely free. Items will be given out on a first come, first served basis.

Winnfield Funeral Home hosts Sunday Funday, backpack giveaway