Shreveport law enforcement coming together for backpack giveaway
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022-23 school year is just around the corner, and many organizations are hosting back-to-school giveaways to help families out with supplies.
One such giveaway will be held Saturday, July 30 at 6056 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport from 6 to 8 p.m. Special guests include:
- Chief Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Department
- Assistant Chief Antwoine White, Shreveport Police Department
- Chief Clarence Reese, Shreveport Fire Department
- Assistant Chief John Lane, Shreveport Fire Department
- Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, District A
- Deputy of Litigation Danielle Brown, City Attorney’s Office
- City Attorney Ronald Lattier
The public is invited to attend.
