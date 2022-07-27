Shreveport law enforcement coming together for backpack giveaway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022-23 school year is just around the corner, and many organizations are hosting back-to-school giveaways to help families out with supplies.

[MORE SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS]

One such giveaway will be held Saturday, July 30 at 6056 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport from 6 to 8 p.m. Special guests include:

Chief Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Department

Assistant Chief Antwoine White, Shreveport Police Department

Chief Clarence Reese, Shreveport Fire Department

Assistant Chief John Lane, Shreveport Fire Department

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, District A

Deputy of Litigation Danielle Brown, City Attorney’s Office

City Attorney Ronald Lattier

The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.