Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Shreveport law enforcement coming together for backpack giveaway

(WFIE)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022-23 school year is just around the corner, and many organizations are hosting back-to-school giveaways to help families out with supplies.

[MORE SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS]

One such giveaway will be held Saturday, July 30 at 6056 Greenwood Rd. in Shreveport from 6 to 8 p.m. Special guests include:

  • Chief Wayne Smith, Shreveport Police Department
  • Assistant Chief Antwoine White, Shreveport Police Department
  • Chief Clarence Reese, Shreveport Fire Department
  • Assistant Chief John Lane, Shreveport Fire Department
  • Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, District A
  • Deputy of Litigation Danielle Brown, City Attorney’s Office
  • City Attorney Ronald Lattier

The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle; witnesses say kids were inside
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres FGBC releases funeral arrangements for Bishop Fred Caldwell
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
OPSO: Bossier man threatens to kill everyone at Monroe hotel; facing terrorizing charge

Latest News

Back-to-school supplies could be more expensive this year.
Backpack and school supply giveaway to be held in Homer
Highland Jazz and Blues Festival announcement party will be happening July 28 at Bear's
Highland Jazz and Blues Festival’s announcement party happening at Bear’s
Town of Homer hosting a backpack giveaway
Homer Back to School
Street is named in honor of the late James Flurry.
Southern Hills park dedicated to James Flurry