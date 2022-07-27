LIST: ArkLaTex school districts that will be serving free or reduced breakfast, lunch
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KSLA) - These are the schools we have learned will be serving free or reduced lunch and breakfast this upcoming school year.
Many schools will be providing free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) through an application, while some schools are not requiring students to apply and all students can eat for free.
Arkansas
- Ashdown School District, Little River County - Must apply
- De Queen School District, Sevier - Free
- Mineral Springs School District, Howard County - Free
- Spring Hill School District, Hempstead - Must apply
- Foreman School District, Little River County - Must apply
- Nashville School District, Howard County - Must apply
- Lafayette County School District - Free for Elementary, Must apply for high school
Louisiana
- Caddo Parish School District - Free through CEP
- Bossier Parish School District - Free through CEP
- Webster Parish School District - Free through CEP
- Desoto Parish School District - Free through CEP
- Claiborne Parish School District - Free through CEP
- Bienville Parish School District - Free through CEP
- Red River Parish School District - Free through CEP
- Natchitoches Parish School District - Free through CEP
- Sabine Parish School District - Free through CEP
To see all districts participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, please visit https://cnp.doe.louisiana.gov/CEP/.
Texas
- Dekalb County School District - Must apply
- Hooks ISD - Must apply
- Hubbard ISD - Must apply
- Atlanta ISD - Free
- Malta ISD - Must apply
- Bloomburg ISD - Free
- Hughes Springs ISD - Must apply
- McLeod ISD - Must apply
- Elysian Fields ISD - Must apply
- Hallsville ISD - Must apply
- Harleton ISD - Must apply
- Marshall ISD - Free
- Jefferson ISD - Free
- Pewitt Consolidated ISD - Free
- Carthage ISD - Must apply
- Tatum ISD - Must apply
- Excelsior ISD - Free
- Joaquin ISD - Must apply
- Timpson ISD - Must apply
- Longview ISD - Must apply
- Leary ISD - Must apply
- Liberty-Eylau - Must apply
- Linden-Kildare Consolidated - Must apply
- Pleasant Grove ISD - Must apply
- Simms ISD - Must apply
- Texarkana ISD - Select schools are free, some must Must apply
- Hugh Springs ISD - Must apply
- Queen City ISD - Free for elementary school, while middle school and high school students must apply
- Karnack ISD - Must apply
- Waskom ISD - Free for elementary school and middle school, high school students must apply
- Beckville ISD - Must apply
- Shelbyville ISD - Free
- Tenaha ISD - Must apply
- Mount Pleasant ISD - Free
This list will be updated as we learn of more school districts offering free lunch or breakfast.
