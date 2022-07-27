LIST: ArkLaTex school districts that will be serving free or reduced breakfast, lunch

(KSLA) - These are the schools we have learned will be serving free or reduced lunch and breakfast this upcoming school year.

Many schools will be providing free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) through an application, while some schools are not requiring students to apply and all students can eat for free.

Arkansas

Ashdown School District, Little River County - Must apply

De Queen School District, Sevier - Free

Mineral Springs School District, Howard County - Free

Spring Hill School District, Hempstead - Must apply

Foreman School District, Little River County - Must apply

Nashville School District, Howard County - Must apply

Lafayette County School District - Free for Elementary, Must apply for high school

Louisiana

Caddo Parish School District - Free through CEP

Bossier Parish School District - Free through CEP

Webster Parish School District - Free through CEP

Desoto Parish School District - Free through CEP

Claiborne Parish School District - Free through CEP

Bienville Parish School District - Free through CEP

Red River Parish School District - Free through CEP

Natchitoches Parish School District - Free through CEP

Sabine Parish School District - Free through CEP

To see all districts participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, please visit https://cnp.doe.louisiana.gov/CEP/.

Texas

Dekalb County School District - Must apply

Hooks ISD - Must apply

Hubbard ISD - Must apply

Atlanta ISD - Free

Malta ISD - Must apply

Bloomburg ISD - Free

Hughes Springs ISD - Must apply

McLeod ISD - Must apply

Elysian Fields ISD - Must apply

Hallsville ISD - Must apply

Harleton ISD - Must apply

Marshall ISD - Free

Jefferson ISD - Free

Pewitt Consolidated ISD - Free

Carthage ISD - Must apply

Tatum ISD - Must apply

Excelsior ISD - Free

Joaquin ISD - Must apply

Timpson ISD - Must apply

Longview ISD - Must apply

Leary ISD - Must apply

Liberty-Eylau - Must apply

Linden-Kildare Consolidated - Must apply

Pleasant Grove ISD - Must apply

Simms ISD - Must apply

Texarkana ISD - Select schools are free, some must Must apply

Hugh Springs ISD - Must apply

Queen City ISD - Free for elementary school, while middle school and high school students must apply

Karnack ISD - Must apply

Waskom ISD - Free for elementary school and middle school, high school students must apply

Beckville ISD - Must apply

Shelbyville ISD - Free

Tenaha ISD - Must apply

Mount Pleasant ISD - Free

This list will be updated as we learn of more school districts offering free lunch or breakfast.

