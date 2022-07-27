Sabine Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers using UPS, FedEx, USPS

(KSLA) — UPS and FedEx say beware of deliveries you didn’t order, the consumer advocacy website Clark.com reports.

And the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office says one of its residents almost fell victim to this scam.

“Please be on alert. Also the USPS,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

In a nutshell, according to Clark.com, criminals order expensive electronics on a stolen credit card and have the purchases shipped to the home of the legitimate credit card holder. The criminals expect that the card holder will become preoccupied with disputing the purchase with their bank.

“That’s when the crooks strike a second time by sending a return label and package in which the item is supposed to be shipped back to the retailer,” Clark.com says.

“But if you ship it before noticing that the address on the return label is not that of legitimate warehouse or place of business, the retailer may hold you financially responsible for the cost of the stolen merchandise.

“It’s a simple yet effective scam that preys on the overwhelming feeling you get when your credit card is breached by criminals.”

The moral of this story: Before returning something you did not order, first verify that it’s a legitimate address to which you’re returning the merchandise.

