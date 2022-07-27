Raising Canes CEO buys additional 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize increased to over $1 billion after no winning tickets were issued in Tuesday’s drawing.

Raising Canes CEO and founder Todd Graves purchased 50,000 tickets ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, and now he is doubling down, buying another 50,000 ahead of Friday’s drawing.

If any of the 50,000 tickets wins the jackpot, each of Raising Cane’s crewmembers would win thousands.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together,” Graves said.

Raising Canes is still reviewing the 50,000 tickets from Tuesday, and have already discovered just under $10,000 in winnings.

