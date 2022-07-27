Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Raising Canes CEO buys additional 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing

Raising Canes CEO and founder Todd Graves purchased 50,000 tickets ahead of Tuesday’s drawing,...
Raising Canes CEO and founder Todd Graves purchased 50,000 tickets ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, and now he is doubling down, buying another 50,000 ahead of Friday’s drawing.(Raising Cane's)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize increased to over $1 billion after no winning tickets were issued in Tuesday’s drawing.

Raising Canes CEO and founder Todd Graves purchased 50,000 tickets ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, and now he is doubling down, buying another 50,000 ahead of Friday’s drawing.

If any of the 50,000 tickets wins the jackpot, each of Raising Cane’s crewmembers would win thousands.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our crew who always stand together,” Graves said.

Raising Canes is still reviewing the 50,000 tickets from Tuesday, and have already discovered just under $10,000 in winnings.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle; witnesses say kids were inside
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Woman tells deputies that her boyfriend shot her son.
Woman’s boyfriend allegedly shoots her son in Little River
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres FGBC releases funeral arrangements for Bishop Fred Caldwell

Latest News

Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle
Shreveport man arrested for child porn
Shreveport man arrested for child porn
"I was out there running today, everything feels good," said Jameis Winston. (AP Photo/Gerald...
Jameis Winston ‘feels stronger right now’ as Saints training camp opens
Winston did team drills for the Saints on Wednesday
Saints QB Jameis Winston participates in team drills for the first time since Halloween injury