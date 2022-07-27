Rain still possible but looking unlikely this weekend

(KSLA) - Rain will still be around for this weekend, but less showers will be popping up. These rain chances are going down and therefore temperatures are trending back up.

This evening may have a couple very small showers early on. After sunset, all of the rain will come to an end. There will still be some cloud cover, but those will also be clearing out. Temperatures will be warm in the 90s until dark.

Overnight, the clouds will clear away, so we will start off your Thursday sunny and dry. Temperatures will of course still be very warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday will be very similar to what we had Wednesday. There will not be much rain, if any at all. There should be lots of sunshine. Temperatures will also warm up to the upper 90s with a select few possibly hitting 100 in the afternoon. Heat advisories are certainly likely once again.

Friday is showing less and less indication for rain. I still believe there will be a few showers in a couple spots, but it will not rain everywhere. I’d say Southwest Arkansas has the best shot for rain. I have the rain chances at only 20%. There will be more cloud cover around, but those won’t help much with the temperatures. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday also looks less likely to see rain. I have lowered the rain chance to 30% now. So some areas will see a little bit. This includes Southwest Arkansas and possibly northeast Texas. The farther south and west you go, the less rain you will see. There will be a few more clouds around to hopefully provide some shade. With the rain chances going down, the temperature is trending up. Highs will now be in the mid to upper 90s. However the rain in the vicinity will cause the humidity to be higher.

By Sunday, things will be drying out again. I do have a 10% chance for a stray shower. There will still be more clouds around with some sunshine. So it will be pretty weather to end the weekend. Temperatures will be held in the mid to upper 90s, so it won’t be too hot!

Monday and Tuesday will go back to dry and mostly sunny weather. Look for a few passing clouds at times, but otherwise you’ll need your sunglasses. Both days rain is quite unlikely. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Some locations will get close to 100 again.

Wednesday is also looking dry. There may be a quick and small shower that pops up. I don’t think it’s enough to warrant bringing an umbrella. Of course it’s several days out so this could change. Temperatures will still be in the upper 90s near 100.

In the tropics, thing are just how we like them: quiet! No chance of development is expected within the next five days. Saharan dust continues to dominate the Atlantic region. August is a month for quick developments though, so make sure you are prepared as we get closer to the peak of hurricane season.

Have a great rest of the week!

