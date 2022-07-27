Ask the Doctor
North Caddo High prepares for 4-day school week

(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - North Caddo High School will be the first and only school in the district to implement a four-day school week starting this year.

Principal Annie Cherry says the extra day off allows teachers more time to plan for the week. It also allows students to possibly get internships.

The administration plans to use test scores and attendance records to determine the effectiveness of the new schedule, according to Cherry.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

