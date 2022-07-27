NOPD arrest suspect for theft of vehicle with four dogs still inside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested a suspect in connection with a theft of a vehicle with four dogs still inside. The incident occurred on Tuesday (July 19) in the 4300 block of Louisa Street.

The suspect was identified as Bryan Spears. A Louisiana couple visiting New Orleans had their truck stolen from a gas station in Gentilly Woods with their four dogs inside early last Tuesday (July 19).

Police say the victims had parked their truck at a business and left the vehicle running while they entered the business. When the couple returned, they found their vehicle, along with three dogs that were inside, missing from the location.

After further investigation, the victim’s vehicle was recovered at a location in the Seventh District. A warrant was put out for Spears and he was later found. He was in possession of one of the dogs reported missing in the auto theft.

The dogs were later reunited with the victims.

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!! STOLEN DOG #4 HAS BEEN FOUND!!!!! As I type this, my hands are shaking and tears are literally... Posted by Villalobos Rescue Center - Life 4 Paws, Inc. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Spears was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal possession of stolen things in relation to the dog, while also arrested on other warrants.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

