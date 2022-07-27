Interim Mayor Tommy Davis shares goals for remainder of term

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards appointed an interim mayor for the City of Minden earlier this week, after city council failed to do so.

Tommy Davis, former mayor, was chosen as the man for the role.

“We don’t have a budget for next year. We have to have that for October 1. So we’re working on getting that done. We’ve always had a situation with our electric power, I think that’s the biggest thing,” he said.

Davis will hold the seat for the remainder of the late Mayor Terry Gardner’s term, which ends on Dec. 31.

