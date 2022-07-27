Hundreds of child porn images found at home of Shreveport man; arrest made

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is facing charges after being arrested when child porn was allegedly found in his home.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Glenderek Merritt, 25, was arrested Wednesday, July 27 after detectives reportedly found hundreds of child porn images on his electronic devices. Merritt was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Detectives got a tip about Merritt from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, then executed a search warrant at his home in the 9700 block of Baird Road. More than 200 files were reportedly found on various devices, involving children as young as 4-years-old.

The investigation is ongoing; Merritt could face more charges, the sheriff’s office says.

