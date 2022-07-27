Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Hundreds of child porn images found at home of Shreveport man; arrest made

Some of the images contained children as young as 4-years-old
Glenderek Treyvon Merritt, DOB: 6/18/1997
Glenderek Treyvon Merritt, DOB: 6/18/1997(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is facing charges after being arrested when child porn was allegedly found in his home.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Glenderek Merritt, 25, was arrested Wednesday, July 27 after detectives reportedly found hundreds of child porn images on his electronic devices. Merritt was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Detectives got a tip about Merritt from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, then executed a search warrant at his home in the 9700 block of Baird Road. More than 200 files were reportedly found on various devices, involving children as young as 4-years-old.

The investigation is ongoing; Merritt could face more charges, the sheriff’s office says.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle; witnesses say kids were inside
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Woman tells deputies that her boyfriend shot her son.
Woman’s boyfriend allegedly shoots her son in Little River
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres FGBC releases funeral arrangements for Bishop Fred Caldwell

Latest News

Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle
Shreveport man arrested for child porn
Shreveport man arrested for child porn
"I was out there running today, everything feels good," said Jameis Winston. (AP Photo/Gerald...
Jameis Winston ‘feels stronger right now’ as Saints training camp opens
Winston did team drills for the Saints on Wednesday
Saints QB Jameis Winston participates in team drills for the first time since Halloween injury
Raising Canes CEO and founder Todd Graves purchased 50,000 tickets ahead of Tuesday’s drawing,...
Raising Canes CEO buys additional 50,000 Mega Millions tickets for Friday’s drawing