Holmes Honda giving away 300 backpacks filled with school supplies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Holmes Honda in Shreveport and Bossier City are supporting local students in need by hosting a backpack giveaway just in time for the new school year.

On Thursday, July 28 from 12 to 3 p.m., both dealerships will give away 150 free backpacks filled with school supplies.

“We are grateful to be in a position to help local students in need by making it easy for them to start the year with the backpacks and supplies they need,” stated Mark Johnson, president of the Holmes Auto Family. “Every year, back-to-school season can be a challenge for many parents. We hope every student and family we help have one less thing to worry about and one more advantage towards a successful school year.”

Holmes Honda in Shreveport is located at 1331 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, while Holmes Honda in Bossier City is located at 1040 Innovation Dr.

For more information, call Kalli Johnson at 318-780-2564.

