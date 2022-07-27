Highland Jazz and Blues Festival’s announcement party happening at Bear’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - What’s planned for the 18th Annual Highland Jazz and Blues Festival (HJBF) will be revealed!

On Wednesday, July 28th, the HJBF’s announcement party will be held at Bear’s on 1401 Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport. The party starts from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come to celebrate the festival. Those who attend will learn about the music line-up, be able to get a first peek at this year’s poster design, and see who this year’s sponsors will be.

Local musician, Dirty Redd will be playing at 8:30 p.m.

The HJBF’s date is set for Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

