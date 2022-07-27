Ask the Doctor
Heart of Louisiana: Mississippi River freshwater shrimp

Jay Folse's family has for generations caught freshwater shrimp from the Mississippi River.
By Dave McNamara
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Using a simply designed and built box trap passed down from his ancestors, Jay Folse has taught his own children how to catch freshwater shrimp as they migrate down the Mississippi River.

The bait comes from their kitchen. Who knew shrimp love watermelon rinds?

