Greenwood police officer chosen for prestigious statewide award

Senior Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh has been selected as the 2022 Officer of the Year.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - An officer with the Greenwood Police Department has been honored by the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police (LACP).

On July 20, LACP held its annual conference, honoring Senior Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh as the 2022 Officer of the Year. A committee with LACP selected Fertenbaugh from nominations from across the state. Chief Shayne Gibson nominated Fertenbaugh.

Chief Shayne Gibson (left) and Senior Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh (right)
Chief Shayne Gibson (left) and Senior Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh (right)(Greenwood Police Department)

Fertenbaugh has worked for the Greenwood Police Department for more than four years now. He has 15 years of law enforcement experience.

Chief Gibson says Fertenbaugh has spearheaded efforts to recognize officers suffering from mental trauma as a result of the job. Fertenbaugh and his wife, Christy, have attended a number of seminars, conferences, and training courses to learn more about how to help officers suffering mentally. The chief says Fertenbaugh has been “instrumental” in helping the department begin the process of getting annual mental health evaluations for all department employees.

Sr. Ofc. Fertenbaugh has been trained to help officers deal with traumatic events and has helped many officers, Chief Gibson says.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

