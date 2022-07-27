‘Fill the Bus’ school supply drive planned for Shreveport-Bossier City

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As the first day of school comes closer, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana is asking for the public help to fill the bus.

Shoppers at participating Walmart Supercenters are asked to pick up and donate school supplies for ArkLaTex scholars, allowing them to start the school year off with the right supplies.

In Caddo Parish, the event will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at both stores located at 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy.

In Bossier City, the event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Walmart Supercenter on Airline Drive.

Fill the Bus will benefit more than 4,000 elementary, middle, and high school children identified as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) and/or families struggling to make ends meet throughout two school systems. According to the National Retail Federation, families with K-12 children in the United States plan to spend $864 on school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and lunchboxes. United Way’s Fill the Bus School Supply Drive seeks to lessen the strain on household budgets.

For more information on this year’s event, visit its website here.

