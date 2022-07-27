Ask the Doctor
‘Fill the Bus’ school supply drive planned for Shreveport-Bossier City

Shoppers at participating Walmart Supercenters are asked to pickup and donate school supplies for ArkLaTex scholars, allowing them to start the school year off with the right supplies.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As the first day of school comes closer, the United Way of Northwest Louisiana is asking for the public help to fill the bus.

Shoppers at participating Walmart Supercenters are asked to pick up and donate school supplies for ArkLaTex scholars, allowing them to start the school year off with the right supplies.

In Caddo Parish, the event will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 29 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at both stores located at 1645 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and 1125 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy.

In Bossier City, the event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Walmart Supercenter on Airline Drive.

For more information on this year’s event, visit its website here.

