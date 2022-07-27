Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Family’s home total loss after fire in Ore City

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out in Ore City on Tuesday night.

According to Ore City Fire Chief Gaston DeBerry, the call came in at around 6:30 p.m. They responded to a large house on fire on Wild Daisy Road. He said no one was home when the fire started.

The home is a total loss, DeBerry said. There were no injuries or fatalities due to the incident. The fire marshal will investigate to discover the cause of the fire.

Assisting Ore City firefighters were Diana, New Mountain, and Gilmer fire departments. Some of those will remain at the scene through the night to monitor for flare ups.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police temporarily blocked off part of Monkhouse Drive after some type of incident...
Traffic stop leads to incident near Shreveport Regional entrance
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Woman killed by gunfire into home

Latest News

Two utilities take steps to help customers handle high electric bills
Joe Ramos, Ph.D., is the new director and CEO of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center in New...
Respected cancer researcher takes the helm of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles starts campaign to help fight human trafficking.
New state law requires police training on human trafficking
Farmers struggling in the heat
Farmers struggling in the heat