Dry and hot weather continues to dominate

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we have reached the middle portion of the work week we continue to track more intense heat and humidity as Heat Advisories have once again been issued for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this afternoon will likely be in the upper 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will be hovering around 105 degrees. Expect more sunshine and toasty weather through the end of the week as overall dry weather is expected with an isolated shower or storms possible. As we head through the weekend, the chances for showers and storms appears diminished as the front looks to stall somewhat farther north with only Arkansas likely to see wet weather. As we get to next week expect heat and humidity to continue to rein.

It is yet another day of Heat Advisories for the region Wednesday.
It is yet another day of Heat Advisories for the region Wednesday.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning it will once again be very important to dress comfortably as we continue to anticipate more heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are again starting off in the upper 70s and will quickly be rising into the upper 90s this afternoon with ‘feels-like’ temperatures around 105, meaning Heat Advisories have once again been issued for the ArkLaTex. There is the chance for a pop up shower or storm this afternoon, just don’t expect much.

As we go through the rest of the week we are expecting more of the same for the region. Temperatures will continue to be on the toasty side with highs in the upper 90s with limited chances for rain. Earlier in the week we were watching for perhaps some scattered showers and storms Friday as a front would be stalling, but the potential for wet weather has declined over the past day or so and temperatures have trended up.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are generally seeing more of the same for the region. Temperatures are trending up and rain chances are trending down as the stationary front looks to dry most of the rain across the norther half of Arkansas with only some scattered showers and storms farther south. Highs looks to be in the mid-90s Saturday with upper 90s likely on the way for Sunday and heading into next week. The hot and dry pattern we are locked into shows not signs of abating anytime soon.

So in the meantime, get ready to sweat once again Wednesday! Have a great day!

