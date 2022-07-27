Ask the Doctor
DeSoto superintendent says schools will follow same COVID-19 guidance from last semester

Mansfield High School in DeSoto Parish.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Most ArkLaTex students have less than a week left before they return to the classroom.

DeSoto Superintendent Clay Corley said they will be monitoring for potential COVID-19 outbreaks, but that they aren’t making any changes to their school rules this year.

Some of the protocol that will be kept the same is following guidance from the Department of Health, quarantine recommendations, contact tracing, sanitation stations around campus and symptom monitoring. However, Corley said there will be no virtual options for students.

“Virtual hasn’t been an option for our children. We offered virtually for our kids, and we still do for significantly medically fragile students. We discontinued our virtual for all two years ago.”

Dr. John Vanchiere with LSU Health said La. ranks 45th and 46th in vaccination for COVID among those ages five to 11 and 11 to 15, respectively. He said he expects the number of cases to grow when students go back to school

“We know when kids are getting back in school they are going to shuffle all of their germs around that they’ve got from over the summer. We do expect to see some outbreaks and we will be monitoring that in the schools,” he said.

Vanchiere also said getting your child vaccinated will help keep kids in the classroom.

“What we know if that even though the risk of death is very low, like one in 100,000, vaccination reduces those risks to one in 10,000. It is a significantly important factor in protecting children.”

