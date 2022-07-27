Ask the Doctor
Caddo Magnet High honored as Green Ribbon School by U.S. Dept. of Education

Caddo Magnet High School has been honored by the U.S. Department of Education as a Green Ribbon School.(Caddo Parish Public Schools)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A school in Caddo Parish is celebrating after being recognized with a national award for being “green.”

On July 26, Caddo Parish Public Schools tweeted out that Caddo Magnet High School is officially being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a Green Ribbon School.

School and district leaders attended an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. to receive a plaque and to have their achievements celebrated.

Click here to learn more about the award, and to see other recipients.

