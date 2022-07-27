Caddo Magnet High honored as Green Ribbon School by U.S. Dept. of Education

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A school in Caddo Parish is celebrating after being recognized with a national award for being “green.”

On July 26, Caddo Parish Public Schools tweeted out that Caddo Magnet High School is officially being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a Green Ribbon School.

Congratulations to Magnet High on officially being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for their new Green Ribbon status. School and district leaders accepted the award today in Washington D.C.#WeAreCaddo #EDGRSCeremony pic.twitter.com/QYG6n7pcmc — Caddo Parish Public Schools (@CaddoSchools) July 26, 2022

“The U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools (ED-GRS) is a public engagement initiative for school sustainability that is structured as a federal recognition award. By highlighting schools, districts, postsecondary institutions, and early learning centers’ cost-saving, health promoting, and performance-enhancing sustainability practices, ED-GRS celebrates these institutions and brings more attention to their work.”

School and district leaders attended an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. to receive a plaque and to have their achievements celebrated.

Click here to learn more about the award, and to see other recipients.

