Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing jacket sold for more than $2 million at auction

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta...
The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called 'Beta cloth' used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.(SOTHEBY'S via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The space jacket worn by Buzz Aldrin while stepping on the moon has sold for a record-breaking $2.7 million.

The auction happened in New York Tuesday at Sotheby’s.

The in-flight coverall jacket is made of a fireproof, tightly-woven silica fiber called “Beta cloth” used in the production of Apollo spaceflight suits.

Other items sold included Apollo 11 flight plans, with a complete summary of the mission, which sold for $819,000.

Aldrin, who is now 92 years old, was the second person to ever set foot on the moon in 1969.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle; witnesses say kids were inside
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres FGBC releases funeral arrangements for Bishop Fred Caldwell
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
OPSO: Bossier man threatens to kill everyone at Monroe hotel; facing terrorizing charge

Latest News

Shreveport man arrested for child porn
Shreveport man arrested for child porn
Woman tells deputies that her boyfriend shot her son.
Woman’s son allegedly shot by boyfriend in Little River
Shreveport law enforcement coming together for backpack giveaway
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Griner testifies at Russia drug trial about interrogation
The Justice Department is probing former President Donald Trump.
Justice Dept. investigating Trump, fake elector scheme allegations, reports say