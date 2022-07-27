Brian Kelly speaks at Rotary Club of BR to preview 2022 LSU football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head coach Brian Kelly kicked off the annual “Lunch with Coach” series by speaking at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday, July 27, to preview the 2022 Tiger football season.

Kelly, of course, was asked about the quarterback situation. He said the evaluation process will continue.

He was also asked about being thin at the tight end position and replied they will get “creative” with how they use it.

Kelly was battling a bit of an eye infection but was still able to speak for roughly 17 minutes. Very few LSU players were actually mentioned, as the talk was more centered on the overall mission of the program.

