Bossier Schools & Barksdale hosting Military Family Support Back-to-School Night

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Schools and Barksdale Air Force Base are partnering for a back-to-school night to help support military families.

The event will be held Thursday, July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bossier Instructional Center, located at 2719 Airline Dr. in Bossier City. There will be a Q&A session from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Officials will also be on-hand to help families register their student(s) for the school district’s lunch program. Representatives from special education services will also be available.

Entertainment from various student groups will be provided. Food trucks will also be on-site.

Those with questions about the event should call 318-549-6813, or click here.

