Arkansas School Safety Commission meet to finalize interim report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The Arkansas School Safety Commission met for its last meeting before handing over its interim report to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The commission will meet again on Aug. 8, but Tuesday’s meeting is the last before the interim report is due to Hutchinson on Aug. 1.

Content partner KARK said, “The commission reconvened following the Uvalde school shooting in May.”

“No campus should ever be without an armed presence at all times when staff are attending class or major extra-curricular activities,” said Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, who is the Chair of the Law Enforcement and Protection Subcommittee. “I can’t think of a better time to get it done than now… that we become a little bit more forceful in our approach as far as what we want the legislature to do.”

Many ideas were mentioned Tuesday, such as closely monitoring the social media of potential shooters, keeping school and classroom doors always locked, and more closely monitoring firearm sales in the state.

