Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Advertisement

Arkansas School Safety Commission meet to finalize interim report

(WAVE 3 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The Arkansas School Safety Commission met for its last meeting before handing over its interim report to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The commission will meet again on Aug. 8, but Tuesday’s meeting is the last before the interim report is due to Hutchinson on Aug. 1.

Content partner KARK said, “The commission reconvened following the Uvalde school shooting in May.”

“No campus should ever be without an armed presence at all times when staff are attending class or major extra-curricular activities,” said Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, who is the Chair of the Law Enforcement and Protection Subcommittee. “I can’t think of a better time to get it done than now… that we become a little bit more forceful in our approach as far as what we want the legislature to do.”

Many ideas were mentioned Tuesday, such as closely monitoring the social media of potential shooters, keeping school and classroom doors always locked, and more closely monitoring firearm sales in the state.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials arrest man after chase with stolen vehicle.
Man arrested after 75-mile police chase in stolen vehicle; witnesses say kids were inside
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach
Beloved Pastor Fred A. Caldwell has passed away.
Greenwood Acres FGBC releases funeral arrangements for Bishop Fred Caldwell
Woman tells deputies that her boyfriend shot her son.
Woman’s boyfriend allegedly shoots her son in Little River

Latest News

Shreveport man arrested for child porn
Shreveport man arrested for child porn
North Caddo High prepares for 4-day school week
Donations collected by the Zuniga family were used to purchase more ECMO machines for the...
LSU Health Shreveport, Zuniga family celebrate dedication of ECMO Center of Excellence
LIST: ArkLaTex school districts that will be serving free or reduced breakfast, lunch
Senior Officer Shawn Fertenbaugh has been selected as the 2022 Officer of the Year.
Greenwood police officer chosen for prestigious statewide award