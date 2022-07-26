Woman killed by gunfire into home

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) — A woman was mortally wounded when someone fired shots into a residence in Hope, Ark.

Police say it happened about 4 a.m. Monday, July 25 in the 2000 block of West Avenue E.

Upon arrival, officers were notified that the home’s occupants were awakened by gunfire from outside the dwelling and that a person inside the residence had been shot.

Investigators now believe that a four-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger, was in the street near the residence at the time of the shooting, Assistant Police Chief Kimberly Tomlin said.

Once inside the residence, officers found 40-year-old Marcela Lopez, of Hope, with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was unresponsive on the floor and a family member was attempting to render aid.

Officers assisted until Pafford EMS and Hope Fire Department personnel arrived began providing medical assistance. Lopez was taken to Wadley hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call 911 or call police Sgt. Todd Lauterbach at (870) 722-2576.

