Tracking end of week showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After yet another sunny and hot day Monday in which our temperatures sniffed the century mark we are expecting more of the same for your Tuesday. Temperatures this morning are again starting off in the mid and upper 70s and will be rising to near the 100 degree mark this afternoon. While we could see a pop up shower or storm over the next couple of days you shouldn’t expect much in the way of heat relief for the region. That comes potentially at the end of the week when a stalling cold front will be moving into the region bringing showers and storms Friday night and Saturday. The bulk of the wet weather though will be focused across the northern half of the viewing area along with the cooler temperatures.

We are tracking scattered showers and storms towards the end of the week as a front stalls across the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning again dressing comfortably will be the phrase of the day. Heat Advisories are again in effect this morning as temperatures will be starting off in the mid-70s before moving up into the upper 90s with 100 degrees possible. When you factor in the humidity, ‘feels-like’ temperatures will again be surging past the 105 degree mark. Like Monday, there is the potential of an isolated pop up shower or storm, just don’t expect much in the way of heat relief from Mother Nature.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are generally expecting more of the same for the ArkLaTex with highs near the 100 degree mark, elevated humidity, and little chances for any wet weather. That potentially starts to change on Friday when we are tracking a slow moving cold front that will be stalling across the northern edge of the viewing area that will help to spur showers and storms later in the day Friday, especially for the northern third of the viewing area. This will also help to drop temperatures for the places that do see rain and storms.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are expecting more potential showers and storms Saturday as the front continues to exercise influence over the region. Scattered showers and storms are expecting, especially for the northern portions of the viewing area. Temperatures should trend cooler, in particular for Southwestern Arkansas where temperatures likely won’t clear out of the 80s. By Sunday we should start to dry out and our temperatures will again be on the rise with highs back in the mid and upper 90s heading into next week.

In the meantime, get ready for some scorching weather once again for Tuesday! Have a great day!

