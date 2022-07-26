Ask the Doctor
‘There’s unnecessary killing going on’: Neighbors react to 66-year-old man killed during drive-by shooting

By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are looking for answers as to who’s responsible for the latest homicide in Baton Rouge.

66-year-old Leslie Riley Jr., also known as ‘Jody’, was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Sunday, July 24.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting on East Polk Street

Neighbors tell us he was sitting in his usual spot while talking with friends and neighbors, at the intersection of Tennessee and East Polk Street, just blocks away from Highland Road.

Another 20-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Riley’s son tells WAFB, that his dad brought laughter and joy to the entire community.And he believes his dad was just an innocent bystander in this one.

Balloons and signs saying ‘RIP Jody Riley’ mark the spot where he was shot and killed.

“Jody, oh one of the best, everybody can tell you that. That hurt me,” said Wayne Beauchamp, a friend, and neighbor of the victim.

Neighbors say Jody had been a familiar face in the South Baton Rouge neighborhood for years now.

“I believe the whole community is hurting because it’s like we’re destroying our community,” said Robert Smith, a neighbor, and friend of the victim.

People gathered for a brief prayer vigil Monday night to remember their friend.

